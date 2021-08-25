PENNOCK, Minn. — One person was killed and six others injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday, Aug. 25, in Mamre Township of Kandiyohi County.

The Minnesota State Patrol will release the identity of the victim on Thursday afternoon.

A 2020 Honda Odyssey, driven by Frederick Henry Berg, 84, of Sanborn, was traveling north on 135th Street Northwest. A 2007 Kia Spectra5, driven by Rae Ann Lynn Baker, 22, of Redwood Falls, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 12. The vehicles collided in the intersection between Kerkhoven and Pennock, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Berg, the driver of the Odyssey, and passengers Irene Lucille Mathiowetz, 83, and Robert Wendelin Mathiowetz, 88, both of Sleepy Eye, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital in Willmar.

Baker, the driver of the Kia, and passengers Kyri Elaysia Cox, 17, of Redwood Falls, and Thomas Bryan Zempel, 20, of Mankato, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Baker and Cox also were treated at the hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident, and all but Cox were wearing seat belts, the report states.

The Kandiyohi County and Swift County sheriff's offices, Pennock Fire and Rescue, Kerkhoven Fire Department, CentraCare and Raymond Ambulances, Life Link and personnel with the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.