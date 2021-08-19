SUNBURG, Minn. — A New London, Minnesota, man died Thursday morning, Aug. 19, following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Hatlestad, 20, was driving southbound on the 19000 block of 99th Street Northwest in a 2004 GMC pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Hatlestad was airlifted from the scene by a Life Link III air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A passenger, Wah Wah, 20, of Atwater, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Carris Health-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

The Sunburg Ambulance Service, Sunburg Fire Department, Lakes Area Rural Responders, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare EMS and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the incident reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.