The victim, Edward Rando from Towanda, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rando was transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The apparent cause of death is listed as drowning.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was called at 2:58 p.m. to a report of an unconscious 66-year-old male who had been pulled from the water near the Ruth Lake access in Emily.

The man was swimming from a nearby pontoon when he became distressed. Attempts were made to get flotation devices to the victim. The victim became unresponsive.

Boaters at the nearby access responded to calls for help and aided in recovering the victim from the water, the sheriff’s office reported. The victim was taken to the lake access where life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

Emily Police officers, Emily First Responders, Emily Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance and Air Care assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.