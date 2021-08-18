WILLMAR, Minn. — A Willmar teen who suffered significant injuries Sunday night, Aug. 15, in a two-vehicle crash in Willmar has died, according to Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to an earlier news release from Felt, Ryleigh Andreen, 17, was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon southbound on 30th Street Northwest, also known as Kandiyohi County Road 5, when it crossed the center turn lane near 15th Avenue Northwest, striking a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero driven by Yaber Rayo-Laguna, 20, of Willmar.

Andreen was extricated from the vehicle and eventually airlifted to a trauma center in the Twin Cities.

Rayo-Laguna suffered slight injuries but did not require medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.