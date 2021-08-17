RANDALL, Minn. — A 67-year-old man was killed Monday, Aug. 16, after the all-terrain vehicle he was operating crashed 3 miles north of Randall, Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 6:18 a.m. to a report of an ATV crash north of Timber Lane on Emerald Road in Cushing Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph Stein of Randall was traveling north on Emerald Road on an ATV. Stein lost control and was ejected off the ATV. Stein was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Randall Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.