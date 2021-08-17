BEMIDJI -- Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a hit-and-run vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old pedestrian severely injured early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, at 4:19 a.m. on Aug. 17, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a pedestrian on the ground severely injured. At the time of response, officers saw one vehicle traveling north from the crash site and caught up to it on 15th Street Northwest near Norton Avenue, the release said.

Officers located evidence on the vehicle consistent with the pedestrian collision and arrested the driver, who was identified as Kyler Edward Thomas Kane Decent, 18, of Northome.

The 18-year-old victim who had been hit was transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where his condition has been reported as stable, the release said. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and ongoing investigation.

Bemidji Ambulance Service, the Bemidji Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.