DULUTH -- The body of a missing 21-year-old canoeist was recovered from a Iron Range lake Monday morning after an "exhaustive" four-day search, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported.

Philip Poulose, of Roseville, Minnesota, and his friend were canoeing on the lake during windy weather around 4 p.m. Thursday when waves began to sink the canoe, authorities previously reported. Poulose told his friend he was going to swim to shore. The friend made it to a small island, where he was rescued, but Poulose remained missing.

The sheriff's office and county rescue squad had been "searching diligently since the incident began." The operation was briefly suspended around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, resuming with a boat and airplane at approximately 6 a.m. Monday.

Sand Lake is in the Britt area along U.S. Highway 53, about 15 miles north of Virginia, Minnesota.