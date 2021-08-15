FARGO — The Becker County Sheriff's Office and White Earth Police Department are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run crash that left two men hospitalized Thursday, Aug. 12.

Two pedestrians were working on a stalled vehicle when they were struck on the 36000 block of County Highway 34 about 6:18 p.m.

Clifford Warren, 31, of Ogema, Minnesota, and Duane Warren, 56, of White Earth, Minnesota, were airlifted to Fargo. Their conditions were unknown Sunday afternoon, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661.