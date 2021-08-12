According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 6 at about noon when it crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Ford Escape near Cass County Highway 7 in Remer Township.

Harold Cook of Emily, Minnesota, who was driving the Ford, was airlifted to Essentia Health-Duluth, where he died. Cook was not wearing a seat belt, the crash report said.

The driver of the Tahoe, Matthew A. Turner, 36, of Pine River, Minnesota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Remer is in Cass County, about 31 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.



