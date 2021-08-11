SCANLON, Minn. — One person was killed in a Tuesday, Aug. 10, crash on the southbound lane of U.S. Interstate 35 in Scanlon, Minnesota, that ended with the vehicle in the St. Louis River.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Ford Explorer was traveling south on I-35 near mile 239 at about noon Tuesday when the vehicle left the highway and submerged into river.

A passenger, Barbara Jean Kimber, 78, of Carlton, Minnesota, was killed in the wreck, according to State Patrol. No information about the 80-year-old driver of the vehicle, also from Carlton, has been released.

A search-and-rescue team member was seen in the river, as was a float bag tied to a rope. Another search-and-rescue team member was preparing to operate a submarine-type search tool.

A southbound lane of I-35 was closed at mile marker 239 at 1:15 p.m., according to the Cloquet Police Department. Earlier, a northbound lane was closed.