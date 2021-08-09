LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday, Aug. 7, claimed the lives of two Pierz, Minnesota, residents in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to the crash at 10:49 a.m. A Lincoln Aviator traveling north on Highway 10 collided with a Buick Encore traveling east from 113th street, crossing Highway 10, in Little Falls Township. The Buick was struck in the passenger side by the front end of the Lincoln, the crash report stated.

The driver of the Buick, Margaret C. Schmitz, 85, and her passenger, Loren M. Schmitz, 46, both of Pierz, died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver of the Lincoln, Luke D. Ahrens, 37, and his passengers — Lea J. Ahrens, 38, Gage N. Ahrens, 9, Mavryk D. Ahrens, 11 — all of Webster City, Iowa, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

Everyone involved in the fatal crash had their seat belts on and the state patrol reported the road conditions were wet.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.