PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A 59-year-old man died Sunday, Aug. 8, after the vehicle he was driving crashed and hit a tree.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department was called at 3:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Pequot Boulevard and Nelson Street, just south of Pequot Lakes. Police reported the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Bystanders called 911 to report the crash and assisted with rendering aid. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Emergency responders provided care at the scene; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.

The Pequot Lakes Fire Department was assisted by Zone 3 First Responders, North Memorial Health Ambulance Service, Nisswa Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.