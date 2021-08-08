MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. —A 17-year-old Oakdale girl was killed early Friday morning, Aug. 6, in a car crash on Interstate 494 in Mendota Heights, authorities said.

According to the State Patrol, Naejiana Derajai Smith was westbound on I-494 just west of Pilot Knob Road when her 2017 Dodge Journey went into a ditch, crashed into a guard rail, rolled onto its side and struck a pole.

Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash, which happened about 4 a.m., remains under investigation by the State Patrol. Alcohol wasn’t a factor, however.