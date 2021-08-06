ST. PAUL — The 8-year-old daughter of a Washington County Sheriff’s Office sergeant died last week after she became entangled in a pair of leggings and accidentally strangled herself, officials said Friday, Aug. 6.

Camilla “Coco” Jacobson, the daughter of Sgt. Ty Jacobson, died July 29 of asphyxia due to compression of the neck, according to a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office report released by the Woodbury Department of Public Safety.

Officers were called to the Jacobson house in Baytown Township just after 2 p.m. July 27 on a report that a girl inside the house “had been choking and was purple,” according to police reports. “The caller stated she may have strangled herself.”

Camilla was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and transferred to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, where she was pronounced dead two days later, police said.

Camilla was one of 11 children and loved her “incredible, big family,” according to her obituary.

“Camilla was filled with unending happiness and laughter,” the obituary stated. “She enjoyed being with her cousins, classmates, ski-jumping friends, and, most importantly, her 10 brothers and sisters.”

“Her greatest accomplishment in her short life was making her first holy communion and receiving her Brown Scapular and Miraculous Medal in June,” according to her obituary. “Her freckled face, diamond-blue eyes and her bright, shiny smile will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Camilla’s parents, Ty and Veronica, said through a family spokesman that they wanted to express “unconditional gratitude” to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Bayport Fire Department, Lakeview EMS paramedics and the entire law-enforcement community. They also thanked the doctors and nurses at Gillette.

“We have been overwhelmed with your love and compassion for our angel Camilla and our family,” they said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office started a GoFundMe fundraising site to raise money for the family. Law enforcement personnel lined Washington County 14 as the family drove home from the hospital.

“Anytime a child dies, it’s a tragedy,” Sheriff Dan Starry said. “It’s especially tragic when that child is one of our own.”

The Woodbury Department of Public Safety was asked to investigate the girl’s death to avoid a conflict of interest, Cmdr. John Altman said.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Wednesday at St. Anne's Church in White Bear Lake. She was buried at St. Michael's Cemetery in Bayport.