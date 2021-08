LAKE COUNTY, Minnesota — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Minnesota State Highway 1 near Deep Lake Road on Saturday evening.

Daniel Jay Zenner, 33, of St. Paul Park, was driving a Harley Davidson FXLRS westbound on Highway 1 about 7:25 p.m., July 31, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle fell to its side on the highway and slid into trees.