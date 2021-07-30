ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Friends are mourning the loss of a southeast Minnesota musician who was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon, July 28.

Tat Erredge, 33, of Zumbrota, Minnesota, was killed when the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi truck driven by William Kuntze, 73, of Faribault, at an intersection in Roscoe Township in Goodhue County.

“We’re just heartbroken, just devastated,” said Steve Dunn, co-owner of Taco JED, a venue Erredge would play.

“He was such a good musician and had an incredible voice,” Dunn said. “People would come up and talk to him after he played and he loved talking about music.”

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Erredge was heading north on 150th Avenue when his vehicle was struck by the truck Kuntze was driving eastbound, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayo air ambulance responded to the area but Erredge was pronounced dead on the scene. Erredge had taken over the family farm in Goodhue County after his father died in 2019.

“He worked hard and was an all-around good person and talented person,” Dunn said.

Sean Dyrdahl, who runs the taco truck at Taco JED, said he had a drink with Erredge a week ago in Zumbrota and suggested Erredge come to Rochester and play again soon.

“He was a good musician and even better person,” Dyrdahl said.

Erredge played occasional solo shows and open mics in and around Rochester including at the Zumbrota Covered Bridge Festival. He would also collaborate with other musicians.

The crash remains under investigation. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Fire Department and Ambulance assisted on the scene.