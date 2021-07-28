ROCHESTER, Minnesota — A 63-year-old woman was killed Tuesday, July 27, after a two-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. in Rochester.

The woman's 19-year-old daughter was driving a 2015 Subaru Outback, crossing westbound traffic from the north, when they collided with a Mercedes heading westbound on 48th Street Southwest, according to Rochester Police Department Sgt. Jeff Sobczak.

The Subaru spun several feet into a grassy area.

On Wednesday morning, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen identified the 63-year-old woman as Stacey York of Spring Valley, Minnesota.

Citizens who were at the accident scene performed CPR on York for about 15 minutes before law enforcement arrived, Sobczak said.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Mary's Campus. Sobczak was unable to confirm her condition.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 31-year-old woman, and her two daughters, ages 5 and 10, were taken to Saint Marys by a private party with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.