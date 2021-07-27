EVANSVILLE, Minn. — Names have been released of those involved in a head-on fatal crash on Douglas County Road 41 near Evansville, Minnesota, on Monday, July 26.

Aida Erlanne Nolan, 72, of Fargo was killed in the crash. Two others were injured.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Nolan was driving a car west on County Road 41 between Evansville and Interstate 94 when she crossed over the center line and into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Jordan Davis Wagner, 38, of Brandon, Minnesota.

The vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound lane of the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene. Wagner and his passenger, Gordan Michael Schmidt, 39, of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, were taken to an Alexandria hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., is under investigation.