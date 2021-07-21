CLITHERALL, Minn. — A man apparently drowned on East Battle Lake near Clitherall, Minn., on Saturday, July 17, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

The office responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a man who was unconscious by the lake. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was later pronounced dead.

While the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office believes this death to be a drowning, investigations are ongoing. The victim's name is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance Services and Lifelink III.