ELGIN, Minn. — A 40-year-old Texas man was killed Monday, July 19, when the four-seat helicopter he was piloting in Elgin, Minn., crashed in a field.

Corey James Adock, of Victoria County, Texas, was identified as the pilot of the Robinson R-44 helicopter by the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office. Victoria County is near the Gulf of Mexico Coast, about 86 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Emergency responders were called about 4 p.m. Monday to a field near the intersection of 75th Street and 275th Avenue Northeast, southeast of Elgin, about 20 miles outside of Rochester, for the crash.

Two people witnessed the crash and alerted authorities. When emergency crews arrived, the helicopter was on fire and power lines were down.

Chief Deputy Jim Warren said Monday night that the crash was originally believed to be a result of "major malfunction" from the helicopter, but once emergency crews arrived, they saw the power lines were down and believe the helicopter crashed into them.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board along with the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.