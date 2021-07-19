The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:26 p.m. received a report of a side-by-side ATV crash with injuries in Farming Township, according to a news release. The caller said a side-by-side ATV had gone off the road and rolled.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the 2019 Polaris Ranger, driven by Robert Dingmann, 62, had left the roadway on the left side of the road, struck a culvert and became airborne, according to the release.

Dingmann was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to the release. He was flown to St. Cloud Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as, the Avon Police Department, the Chain of Lakes Fire Department, CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link III.

The crash remains under investigation.