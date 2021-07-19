The drowning was reported at 9 p.m. on Little Mantrap Lake in Clover Township, according to a news release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Reports described a male falling out of a boat and the boat spinning out of control.

Witnesses told deputies and medical personnel that they threw the man a life jacket but he went under before he could grab it. A witness said he dove into the water to rescue the man, but was unable to reach him, the release said. The victim never surfaced.

Divers using sonar found the victim, Bruce Moore, 65, of Brooklyn Park, in 16 feet of water, after a 30-minute search, according to the release.

Deputies used their boat to approach the out-of-control boat and were able to disable it, the release said.

Witnesses said Moore had been having problems with the motor, which appeared to be going wide open across the lake when a sudden, loud bang was heard. Witnesses then saw that Moore was no longer in the boat, which was going in circles.