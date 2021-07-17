DASSEL —A 44-year-old Hutchinson man was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning south of Dassel when the vehicle he was driving collided head-on with a semi.

The crash was reported at 7:04 a.m. on state Highway 15, just north of Meeker County Road 18 in Collinwood Township.

According to an accident report with the Minnesota State Patrol, the unidentified victim was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus south on Highway 15 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Freightliner semi, driven by Cary Eugene Hansen, 55, of Ames, Iowa, that was going north.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the accident report. His identity is expected to be released at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hansen was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Roads were dry at the time of the incident.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.



