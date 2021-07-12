DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 74-year-old Detroit Lakes man was killed in a Becker County crash on Saturday, July 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victim as Daryl Anthony Satkoski. He was wearing a helmet.

The fatal crash occurred at Highway 34 and Highland Drive in Detroit Lakes. A 2021 Dodge Ram and 1995 Harley Davidson Cruiser were both eastbound on Highway 34 when they collided about 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

The Dodge Ram was driven by Elizabeth Ann Schenatzki, 37, of Ogema. Schenatzki and two passengers were not injured.