MENAHGA, Minn. — A 25-year-old man from Marshall, Mich., was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident Thursday, July 8. The accident was east of Menahga in Wadena County near the intersection of County Road 18 and County Road 25.

Dylan John McConnell was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol Friday afternoon, July 9.

Witnesses reported McConnell as driving erratically and that he was not familiar with the roadway, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. McConnell passed the witness close to a curve, drove onto the gravel shoulder, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed after leaving County Road 18 in Huntersville Township.

The motorcycle came to a stop in the Shell River and McConnell slid toward the bridge and struck a steel post, the release stated. Despite life-saving measures, he died at the crash scene.

The road conditions were dry, the Minnesota State Patrol report said. McConnell was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.