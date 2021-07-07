MINNEAPOLIS — Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded the police killing of George Floyd , said her uncle was the innocent driver killed in a crash during a police chase early Tuesday, July 6, in Minneapolis.

His car was struck while police pursued a robbery suspect in another vehicle.

"Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!" Frazier wrote in a Facebook post identifying Leneal Lamont Frazier, and questioned why police were involved in a high-speed chase on a residential road. "Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss ... today has been a day full of heartbreak and sadness."

Police said that shortly after midnight Tuesday, an officer spotted a vehicle believed to be connected in multiple business robberies. The driver fled after the officer attempted a traffic stop. The pursuing officer crashed into a westbound vehicle at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue North and 41st Avenue North.

The driver of that car, who Darnella Frazier identified as her uncle, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Elder said that both body cameras and dash cameras are set to automatically start recording when officers in squad cars turn on their lights and siren. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.