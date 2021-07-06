Three vehicles, including the squad car, were involved in the wreck, which occurred about 12:30 a.m. in north Minneapolis, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police were trying to catch a driver who was in a stolen vehicle believed to have been taken during a carjacking and linked to robberies at multiple businesses when the wreck occurred, Elder said.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle near North Sixth Street and Lowry Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled. As the pursuing officer going north on Lyndale entered the intersection at 41st, he collided with a westbound vehicle, Elder said.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to North Memorial Health by ambulance, but later died, Elder said.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Elder said.

The suspect was not involved in the crash and remains at large, but another vehicle heading south on Lyndale Avenue was also involved in the crash, Elder said.

The State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating.

