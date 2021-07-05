HAM LAKE, Minn. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Ham Lake on Sunday afternoon, July 4, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2:46 p.m. crash occurred near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Urban Street Northeast in Ham Lake. The sheriff’s office says it appears one vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and hit another vehicle traveling east. A man and woman died at the scene. Another man and woman were taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.