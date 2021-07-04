A Dodge Durango driven by Amal Omar Dahir, 30, of Dilworth, was northbound on 34th Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The 2017 Scout Motorcycle was also northbound on the same road.

The motorcycle attempted to pass the Durango on the right and struck the right rear of the vehicle, according to a release from the Minnesota State Patrol. The motorcycle then left the road to the right and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries, and Dahir was not injured. The motorcyclist's name will be released at a later date.