NEWPORT, Minn. — A 40-year-old St. Paul man died Friday afternoon, July 2, when his motorcycle rear-ended the back of a minivan on U.S. 61 in Newport, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The 2:50 p.m. crash was on northbound Highway 61 at Glen Road in Washington County. Authorities said the driver of a 2003 Honda motorcycle, William Moua, collided with the rear of a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan being driven by Breanna Josia Heron, 29, of Cottage Grove.

Moua was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol’s incident report.

The van’s passengers included a 29-year-old St. Paul man and three Cottage Grove girls, ages, 6, 7 and 12. The 7-year-old was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.