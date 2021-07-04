According to a release from the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in to the department at approximately 2:30 p.m. July 3 reporting a possible drowning near the community of Red Lake Falls.

Witnesses say the man, in his 20s, was walking in the river and then disappeared below the water's surface and wasn't seen again. Boats were deployed and deputies attempted to locate him. Shortly before 5 p.m., the man was located in approximately 20 feet of water.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family. The sheriff's office release said the death appears to be accidental, but the case remains under investigation.