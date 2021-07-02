VIRGINIA, Minn. — Authorities found the body of a 30-year-old woman Thursday evening, July 1, in Bailey's Lake in Virginia, Minn.

The woman, Amanda Dawn Bjork, of Virginia, had not been in contact with family since June 26, according to a news release from the Virginia Police Department. She was reported missing Tuesday, June 29.

The Virginia Fire Department and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad launched a water rescue operation Thursday after Bjork's clothes were identified near Bailey's Lake earlier that day.

Also on Thursday, a man told authorities he had observed Bjork swimming in the area Monday evening.

Bjork's body was located around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. There is no evidence of foul play, Virginia police said, and they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Family and friends told authorities during the investigation that Bjork would often swim at Bailey's Lake, according to the release.

Virginia public works employees, who were working near Bjork's residence, observed her on June 25 wearing a gray tank top, headband and black shorts — the clothes the police department found near the lake.