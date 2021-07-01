BRAINERD, Minn. — A person was killed Thursday, July 1, after being hit by an eastbound BNSF freight train in Brainerd, Minn.

Emergency personnel were called just before 9 a.m. by BNSF staff that someone was struck on the railroad tracks at the crossing near Laurel and Northwest Fourth streets.

Brainerd Police Chief Mike Bestul said the victim was found by law enforcement about 100 yards — or about seven box cars — past the railroad crossing as the train was traveling east. Bestul said information on the name, age and gender of the victim would not be released until the victim’s family is contacted.

The fatality resulted in railroad crossings at Northwest Fourth Street and Cypress Drive being blocked for several hours as the investigation continued.

The Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the investigation, assisting Brainerd police. Several law enforcement agencies including the Brainerd Fire Department and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene with traffic control and blocking the perimeter.