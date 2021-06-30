PRESTON, Minn. — The 15-year-old driver of an Amish buggy was killed Tuesday night, June 29, after the teen's buggy was hit by a vehicle, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Fillmore County Road 12, just east of its intersection with U.S. Highway 52. The initial investigation indicates that a pickup driven by a 39-year-old Hastings, Minn., man was westbound on County Road 12 when it struck the rear of an Amish buggy traveling in the same direction.

The 15-year-old buggy driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager was the only occupant of the buggy.

No other details about the crash were released Wednesday morning.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. Preston and Harmony Ambulance Services and the Lanesboro Fire Department also responded to the crash.