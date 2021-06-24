Francisca Deguia Minter was stopped at a stop sign in a Ford Edge at the intersection of Fourth Avenue Southeast and U.S. Highway 169 when she pulled out in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital in Duluth and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the oncoming Ford F-250, Mark Harry Hagsten, 63, of Hibbing, Minn., suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both parties were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.