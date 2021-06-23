BRANDON, Minn. — One person was killed and another critically injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, June 22, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Shawn August Olson, 44, of Brandon, Minn., and his passenger were westbound with Levi Donson, also of Brandon, on County Road 108 north of Brandon when Olson reportedly crashed his motorcycle in the south ditch.

The crash was reported by Donson at 9:21 p.m. He told dispatchers that Olson was injured and that he was unsure if Olson's passenger was breathing, according to the sheriff's office. Olson was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

Olson's passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Douglas County deputies, Minnesota State Patrol, Brandon First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and LifeLink III responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.