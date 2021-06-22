The victim's name was not released. Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Wallace did not provide any information about the driver of the truck but noted that person was not injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service were called about 10:50 a.m. to the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest for a report of a crash with injuries.

The initial reports indicate that a vehicle, described by Wallace as a "flatbed work truck" collided with a bicyclist at or near that intersection. Emergency responders gave the bicyclist CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for about four hours Tuesday to allow the crash investigation to be conducted. The road was expected to be reopened about 2:30 p.m.