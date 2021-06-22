ROCHESTER, Minn. — Authorities have released the name of a Rochester bicyclist who died following a crash with a flatbed truck Tuesday morning, June 22, in Rochester Township.

Stephen F. Pieper, 48, was identified by law enforcement Wednesday, June 23.

Pieper was going west down a hill on Country Club Road West about 10:50 a.m. when his bike collided with a 3500 dual wheel Dodge Ram pickup that was northbound on 60th Avenue Southwest in the intersection with County Club Road, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.

The driver of the truck, 61-year-old James Hanson, of rural Oronoco, Minn., was not injured. Behrns said Hanson showed no signs of impairment and there was no indication anyone was on their phone at the time of the crash.

Despite emergency responders attempting life-saving efforts, Pieper died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.