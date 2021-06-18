JASPER, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a double fatality, head-on collision Thursday morning, June 17, on Minnesota 23, near mile marker 11.

Killed in the crash were the drivers of two pick-up trucks, Matthew Alan Crawford, 44, of Slayton, Minn., and Jacob Vincent Mulder, 26, of Brandon, S.D.

According to the State Patrol, Mulder was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup northbound, while Crawford was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup southbound when the two trucks collided head-on. The crash was reported at 5:59 a.m.

Mulder was not wearing his seatbelt; Crawford was. The report stated it was unknown if alcohol was involved for either of the two men. It was also unknown if airbags deployed in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Fire, Rescue and EMS, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.