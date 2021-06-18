Samantha Kriese, 18, was driving a pick-up westbound on Flower Valley Road, 2 miles southeast of Red Wing, at 2:48 p.m. when the vehicle collided head-on with a Waste Management garbage truck driven eastbound by Wade Dewall, 45, of Red Wing, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Kriese was pronounced dead at the scene. Dewall received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Kriese was a 2021 graduate of Red Wing High School.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor.