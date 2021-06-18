NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — A New York Mills man died early Wednesday, June 16, when he was hit by a train near Highway 10 and Highway 106, just north of New York Mills.

Ronald Tonuci, 29, was living in a camper in a field north of 56303 Highway 10, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway notified the sheriff’s office that a westbound train had struck a pedestrian just west of the Highway 106 intersection.

With the help of New York Mills Fire & Rescue, Tonuci was found dead on the railroad tracks. His body was taken by ambulance to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls for an autopsy, and the death is under investigation by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Railway.