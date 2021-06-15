PRINCETON, Minn. — A 53-year-old Princeton man was killed Tuesday, June 15, after striking a deer with his motorcycle, and then being struck by a trailer and a semitrailer-tractor in Mille Lacs County.

The fatal crash was reported to the Minnesota State Patrol at 2:42 a.m. A Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 95 near 107th Avenue, just out of Princeton. The motorcycle struck a deer, slid and overturned and the driver was thrown into the westbound lane.

A GMC Sierra pulling a trailer was traveling west on Highway 95 and the driver swerved to avoid an object in the road, when the trailer struck the Princeton man, the crash report stated. A Peterbilt semitrailer-tractor was also traveling west on Highway 95 and also struck the man.

The state patrol identified the deceased motorcyclist as Lonnie James Mayo.

The driver of the SUV, Dennis E. Denker, 74, North Branch, and the driver of the semitrailer, Keith A. Halvorson, 54, Ogilvie, were not injured.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton police and fire departments and North Memorial Health ambulance assisted the state patrol at the scene.