MORTON, Minn. — Richard Alan Oneil, 66, of Morton, was killed when his 2019 Polaris ATV was struck by a van around 10:32 p.m. Friday, June 11.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, the van, a 2007 Chrysler Grand Caravan driven by Conrad Lee Rainey, 46, of Red Lake, was headed southbound on U.S. Highway 71, about a mile north of Morton. The ATV, driven by Oneil, exited out of the west ditch toward the east, in front of the van. The two vehicles collided on the roadway, the report said.

The State Patrol said Oneil was not wearing a helmet.

Rainey, and his passenger, Tyrese Desjarlait, 18, suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening and were transported to Redwood Falls Hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts.