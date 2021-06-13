Minnesota authorities responded to reports of three possible drownings Saturday, June 12, from a boat launch on Marine on St. Croix to a pond at a park in Ham Lake to the quarry at Waite Park.

About 4:30 p.m, a swimmer who was last seen 30 feet offshore from a boat ramp at William O’Brien State Park on Saturday afternoon appears to have drowned, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account.

Authorities were called to the park at Marine on St. Croix about 4:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office dive team found the swimmer about an hour later and performed CPR, according to the tweets, but the swimmer was later pronounced dead.

According to KSTP, the victim, who they identified as 46-year-old Chandramohan Loghuvaran of Plymouth, was “playing with his kids in the St. Croix River when he went down and somehow never came up.”

A few hours later, authorities responded to reports of a young child found unresponsive in a pond in Ham Lake.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:09 p.m. emergency workers responded to reports of a child drowning at a pond in the 1200 block of 157th Avenue North in Ham Lake.

Family and friends found the child in a pond in Lion’s Park and began life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived and took over. The child was flown to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The child’s condition was unknown Sunday night.

On Saturday at approximately 8:07 p.m., Stearns County Water Patrol Staff working at Quarry Park in Waite Park were notified of an individual who had jumped into the quarry and never surfaced. They learned Zakariya Aden Odowa, 18, of St. Cloud, never surfaced after jumping off the end of the floating dock.

The Waite Park Fire Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Department deputies used boats to try to recover Odowa prior to the arrival of the dive team but were unsuccessful.

A diver was deployed and quickly located the victim in approximately 25 feet of water. Odowa was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.