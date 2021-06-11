BEMIDJI -- Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a vehicle accident that left one person dead on Thursday, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

At 4:26 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, the Bemidji Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Delton Ave. NW. Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided with a tree in a yard.

Officers and emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving care on the driver of the vehicle who had to be extricated from the car. The driver was then transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and later pronounced deceased, the release said.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family and ongoing investigation.

Other emergency personnel assisting on the scene included members of Bemidji Ambulance Service, the Bemidji Fire Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.