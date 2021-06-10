Around 10:15 p.m. St. Louis County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Bong Road and County Road 31 in Culver Township, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies found a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck several trees. A single occupant was found in the vehicle with a severe head injury, the release said. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The name of the man is being withheld while the family is notified. Authorities believe the man was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol contributed to the crash. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.