DULUTH — The body of a 31-year-old man from Superior, Wis., was recovered from the St. Louis River on Wednesday evening, June 9, after he attempted to bring two children to safety in a water emergency earlier that afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as Kevin Ingles.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad was called just before 2 p.m. to an area near Boy Scout Landing where two children, ages 5 and 8, were struggling in the river past a sandbar, about 25 feet from shore, according to Lt. Todd Abernethy of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kerry Lee, of Duluth, said he was at River Place Campground when he noticed the children struggling in the water. He went out with his boat and put one of the children in his boat and put a life jacket on the other, before another bystander helped that child to shore.

“I just thank God they’re OK,” Lee said.

He didn’t see Ingles go out into the water.

The search lasted more than three hours.