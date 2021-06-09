LAKE LILLIAN , Minn. — The body of a swimmer who went missing Sunday evening, June 6, in Big Kandiyohi Lake has been found, according to Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels.

The body of Martin Gonzalez Jr., 32, of Danube, was found Wednesday morning, June 9,, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The search began after Gonzalez went missing while swimming from a boat in the lake. A boater attempted to find the man but was unable to.

More than a dozen agencies assisted in the search during the windy, heat wave, including a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and drones from various agencies, according to law enforcement officials.

One searcher was taken by ambulance to a hospital for heat exhaustion Monday, Wyffels wrote in an earlier email.

Detective Sgt. Kent Bauman said Monday that it was around the middle of the lake where the man was last seen. Details of where the man was found have not been released. According to Bauman, the man was with friends on a boat in the lake, went into the water with no life jacket and struggled before going underwater.