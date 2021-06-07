LAKE LILLIAN , Minn. — Over a dozen agencies continued to look for a missing swimmer Monday, June 7, in a presumed drowning in Big Kandiyohi Lake , according to Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Kent Bauman.

The search for the 32-year-old man includes water, ground and air searches, according to Bauman, who said the Minnesota State Patrol is bringing in a helicopter to canvas the area.

According to an earlier news release, the Sheriff's Office received a report around 6:32 p.m. Sunday that the man went missing while swimming from a boat in the lake.

A boater attempted to find the man but was unable to.

"The focus right now is on the last known area (of the swimmer)," Bauman said, adding that it was around the middle of the lake where the man was last seen.

According to Bauman, the man was with friends on a boat in the lake, went into the water with no life jacket and struggled before going under water.

The search Sunday night was called off around 11 p.m. due to safety concerns and picked up around 6 a.m. Monday.

"The wind was very difficult to deal with," Bauman said.

Emergency services have also deployed drones to search the area.

The Lake Lillian Fire Department and Ambulance, Carris Health — Rice Hospital Ambulance, Life Link, New London Fire Department, Spicer Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department, McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Renville County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Kandiyohi County Emergency Management are assisting in the incident.