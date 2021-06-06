HAM LAKE, Minn. — One motorist was killed and two were injured Friday afternoon, June 4, in a crash in Ham Lake.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, about 3 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Minnesota 65 and Crosstown Boulevard on a report of a crash.

Initial investigations show that the crash involved two pickup trucks.

One person was declared dead at the scene. A woman and a girl were transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Traffic on Highway 65 was significantly delayed, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is also being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

No other information was released.